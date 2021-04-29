Training on mango small tree system held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A training course on Mango Small Tree System was organized by the Department of Horticultural Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the auspices of Own Sources Project entitled Establishment of Commercial Multistory/High-Density Orchard and Fruit Research Unit.

Participants including farmers, service providers, faculty members and students participated in this training who maintained Covid-19 SOPs. The training course was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, who appreciated the efforts of the Department of Horticultural Sciences and advised to continue this training course at regular intervals for the capacity building of the mango industry.

The activities of the training included field exercises and lectures on plant training and pruning, irrigation and nutrition of mango orchards using high-efficiency irrigation systems, soil and water quality testing, nursery establishment and management and insect and disease management.

The training also included a one-day study tour to Mango Research Institute Multan, where field demonstrations were conducted by the mango experts.