UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training On Mango Small Tree System Held At IUB

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Training on mango small tree system held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A training course on Mango Small Tree System was organized by the Department of Horticultural Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the auspices of Own Sources Project entitled Establishment of Commercial Multistory/High-Density Orchard and Fruit Research Unit.

Participants including farmers, service providers, faculty members and students participated in this training who maintained Covid-19 SOPs. The training course was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, who appreciated the efforts of the Department of Horticultural Sciences and advised to continue this training course at regular intervals for the capacity building of the mango industry.

The activities of the training included field exercises and lectures on plant training and pruning, irrigation and nutrition of mango orchards using high-efficiency irrigation systems, soil and water quality testing, nursery establishment and management and insect and disease management.

The training also included a one-day study tour to Mango Research Institute Multan, where field demonstrations were conducted by the mango experts.

Related Topics

Multan Water Mango IUB Industry

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets case aga ..

33 minutes ago

Iran Bans Travel Abroad for 20 Citizens Involved i ..

34 minutes ago

UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Ta ..

34 minutes ago

NATO Headquarters Confirms Start of 'Orderly' With ..

34 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypri ..

34 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Bor ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.