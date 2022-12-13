UrduPoint.com

Training On Minimum Service Delivery Standards Concludes

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Training on minimum service delivery standards concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day training programme on minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission concluded here on Tuesday at Post-graduate Medical Institute.

The training was attended by 29 participants including consultants, doctors, paramedics and pharmacists working in public and private hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive KP Healthcare Commission urged participants of the training to implement learned skills for extra care of patients and ensure their protection in the hospital.

The MSDS have two principal objectives, first, they provide a common set of requirements applicable to whole healthcare system and secondly they provide a framework for continuous improvement in overall quality of care.

Ultimate impact of the MSDS would to provide effective and healthy work force for the economic development of the country.

The MSDS not only address minimum services package and standards of care to be made available at all levels, but also envisaged mandatory requirements and system specifications to ensure the delivery of quality health care services. These would also create conducive working environment for healthcare providers.

