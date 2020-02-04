Training on modern lines must for high performance : IG, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP)

UrduPoint.com
Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General A.D Khawaja on Tuesday said that training of NH&MP officials on modern lines as per international standards was important parameter of NH&MP's performance and success.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of 409 junior patrol officers including 36 female officers at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura, he said that it was a valuable achievement on the part of the officers as they had become a part of NH&MP which was among top institutions of the country due its professionalism.

He urged the officers to follow the NH&MP's norms including honesty, courtesy and good services so that commuters could feel save and secure while traveling on the highways and motorways.

IG A D Khawaja stressed the need for training and development of human resource in order to enhance the performance of the department . In this context he appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam and its staff for progress of the college and capacity building of the officers through modern trainings.

Earlier, he witnessed the smartly turned out contingent of newly trained officers.The officers, during the march past, presented salute to IG, NH&MP.

Later, the IG gave awards to the position holders including Al-rounder Danish Waheed, Best in Parade Muhammad Umer, Best in Discipline Muhammad Junaid, Best in Academics Muhammad Fayyaz, Best in Firing Mureed Abbas and female officer Laila Jaffar.

After the concluding ceremony, NH&MP IG laid a floral wreath at martyr's memorial.

Addl-IG Khalid Mehmood, DIG Central Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG North Alam Shinwari, DIG Motorways Sultan Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, prominent writers and columnists, media representatives and others attended the ceremony.

