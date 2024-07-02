Training On Preventation Of Hospital Acquired Infection Held
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A training session on "Prevention of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance" was held at Children’s Hospital here on Tuesday.
The purpose of the training was to raise awareness about the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antimicrobial resistance.
It is aimed to inform doctors about modern methods and precautions to ensure patient safety. The training placed special emphasis on infection control and the proper use of antibiotics.
Different speakers shared their thoughts.
They included Prof Dr Asim Khurshid from the Department of Pediatric Medicine and Dr Asghar Javed, Head of the Department of Pathology at Nishtar Medical University Multan.
At the end of the session, Dean of Children's Hospital Multan, Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, also expressed his views on the subject.
The session was attended by Professor Dr. Sohail Arshad and other senior doctors, including consultants, senior registrars, medical officers, and PGRs.
