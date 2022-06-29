Training on "Research Methodology" held at SBBWUP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A three-day training on "Research Methodology" under Project Professional Development of Women in the field of psychology supported by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) in Partnership with the SMU (Dallas, Texas) organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU).

The extensive training comprises four phases in which four different domains pertaining to the field of psychology would be addressed namely faculty training, curriculum development, research and clinic capacity.

As SBBWUP and Southern Methodist University share the same goal of answering important questions through research and serving the public through the provision of effective clinical services, therefore the training sessions highlight the growing needs and changing demands of the society, and direct research towards developing an empirical knowledge base of Psychology in local and global directions.

Also Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University has been working earnestly for the development of the women of KP for more than a decade. The aforementioned trainings (Phase I and Phase II) included 40 participants (20 in Phase 1 and 20 in Phase II) including faculty from Women University Swabi and affiliated colleges of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar as a mission to strengthen the faculty of affiliated colleges and sister university too which reflects our dedication and commitment towards this cause.

The integral role of U.S Mission Pakistan and USEFP was highly appreciated for joining hands with our university and supporting the efforts for promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women in KP. This training will provide a platform to the participants to share their experiences and findings and open unlimited realms of discourse for future endeavors.

The resource person of the training was Dr. Ume-Kalsoom (Principal Investigator and Project Lead), Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, SBBWUP, who delivered training on research methodology and in the introductory session. She, Principal Investigator, Project lead shared a brief overview of whole project with all the participants and distributed Project Manual and booklet among the participants. The feedback of participants was positive. They found the sessions very interactive and appreciated the efforts.