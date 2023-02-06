Training on "Role of PTCs in Disaster Risk Reduction" concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A five-day teachers' workshop on the role of PTCs in "Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and School Safety Risk Assessment", concluded here on Monday.

The workshop imparted training on teachers regarding the formation and responsibilities of a school safety plan with the help of the community, and how to keep the school running in the time of a disaster.

The training was conducted by the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) in collaboration with an international volunteers organization 'Volunteer Services Overseas' and ECW here at the University Town.

As many as 66 community volunteers and teachers, including females were trained on the roles and responsibilities, and safe functioning of schools in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda.

The workshop was attended by the Deputy District Education Officer Peshawar, Dr Raina Gul, trainers Khalida Zaib, Amir Ayub, Aftab Ahmad, Hajra Masood, Maryam Shah, Shakeel Ahmad, Kishore Ali and Executive Director PRDS Syed Ali Shah.

The management of PRDS told the participants that the workshop was especially designed for the teachers of state-run educational institutions in order to develop the capacity of teachers, parents and communities to cope with natural and man-made disasters, and reduce the severity of damages caused by such disasters.

While expressing their views regarding workshop, teachers Salma, Samreen Ajab Khan, Ibadullah and Atta-ur-Rehman said that the PTC could play a vital role in highlighting and addressing issues of schools as well as improving class room environment and raising the standard of education.

"This joint venture of PRDS, VSO and ECW will help empower the students, teachers, parents and the community to take proactive actions to restore schools and education in the event of natural and man-made disasters", they said adding that without motivating and involving the children in healthy activities, the desired academic goals could not be achieved. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants.