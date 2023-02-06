UrduPoint.com

Training On "Role Of PTCs In Disaster Risk Reduction" Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Training on "Role of PTCs in Disaster Risk Reduction" concludes

A five-day teachers' workshop on the role of PTCs in "Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and School Safety Risk Assessment", concluded here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A five-day teachers' workshop on the role of PTCs in "Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and School Safety Risk Assessment", concluded here on Monday.

The workshop imparted training on teachers regarding the formation and responsibilities of a school safety plan with the help of the community, and how to keep the school running in the time of a disaster.

The training was conducted by the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) in collaboration with an international volunteers organization 'Volunteer Services Overseas' and ECW here at the University Town.

As many as 66 community volunteers and teachers, including females were trained on the roles and responsibilities, and safe functioning of schools in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda.

The workshop was attended by the Deputy District Education Officer Peshawar, Dr Raina Gul, trainers Khalida Zaib, Amir Ayub, Aftab Ahmad, Hajra Masood, Maryam Shah, Shakeel Ahmad, Kishore Ali and Executive Director PRDS Syed Ali Shah.

The management of PRDS told the participants that the workshop was especially designed for the teachers of state-run educational institutions in order to develop the capacity of teachers, parents and communities to cope with natural and man-made disasters, and reduce the severity of damages caused by such disasters.

While expressing their views regarding workshop, teachers Salma, Samreen Ajab Khan, Ibadullah and Atta-ur-Rehman said that the PTC could play a vital role in highlighting and addressing issues of schools as well as improving class room environment and raising the standard of education.

"This joint venture of PRDS, VSO and ECW will help empower the students, teachers, parents and the community to take proactive actions to restore schools and education in the event of natural and man-made disasters", they said adding that without motivating and involving the children in healthy activities, the desired academic goals could not be achieved. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Charsadda Nowshera Shakeel Event Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on ..

Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on Feb 8

9 seconds ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to express soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with earthquake-hit Tur ..

11 seconds ago
 Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™

23 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

25 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.