Training on use of spectrophotometers concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in collaboration with Nutrition International organized a two-day training program on the use of spectrophotometers that help measuring micronutrients in flour and food oil.

The training was held at Hayatabad Lab and attended by technical staff of KP Food Authority and representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

The resources persons from the University of Peshawar and Qarshi Lab Pakistan briefed the participants about the operation and functions of spectrophotometers.

Speaking at the concluding session, Director Technical KP Food Authority Dr Abdus Sattar Shah said that the machinery imported from foreign such as spectrophotometers and HBL would help technical staff in checking the nutrients in food items.

He also appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International and expressed their support in future programmes.