UrduPoint.com

Training On Weight Management Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Training on weight management held

Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services (PNS) organized a training on "Weight Management" here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services (PNS) organized a training on "Weight Management" here on Monday.

Trainer of the event, Director Dr. Rehan Abbas highlighted the government's responsibility in spreading nutrition awareness, researches, food diversity and budget allocation to overcome obesity in Pakistan.

Muhammad Ilyas Shah, a guest speaker underlined role of "Nutrition and Dietetics Council" a non-profit organisation, to regulate the profession in nutritional health awareness.

Other guests including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Chairman Department of Human Nutrition, BZU Multan. Dr. Adnan Amjad Assistant professor BZU,Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Shah Clinical Dietitian South Punjab Hospital, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, President of YPO Pakistan and Adil Farooq also addressed on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Budget Bahauddin Zakariya University Event Government Weight

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of ..

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba says

4 minutes ago
 Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece fer ..

Nation mourns loss of precious lives in Greece ferry disaster

4 minutes ago
 Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Norther ..

Serbs Taking Part in Mass Protest March in Northern Kosovo - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged ..

Canada Sanctions Seven Iranian Judges Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Global ..

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Deli ..

Israeli Defense Ministry Denies Reports About Delivery of Merkava Tanks to Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underlines need to invest in young talent ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.