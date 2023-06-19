Training on weight management held

Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services (PNS) organized a training on "Weight Management" here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Royal Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in collaboration with Pak Nutri Services (PNS) organized a training on "Weight Management" here on Monday.

Trainer of the event, Director Dr. Rehan Abbas highlighted the government's responsibility in spreading nutrition awareness, researches, food diversity and budget allocation to overcome obesity in Pakistan.

Muhammad Ilyas Shah, a guest speaker underlined role of "Nutrition and Dietetics Council" a non-profit organisation, to regulate the profession in nutritional health awareness.

Other guests including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Chairman Department of Human Nutrition, BZU Multan. Dr. Adnan Amjad Assistant professor BZU,Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Shah Clinical Dietitian South Punjab Hospital, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, President of YPO Pakistan and Adil Farooq also addressed on the occasion.