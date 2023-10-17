Training organised for judges on anti-rape laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar, in collaboration with the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell (AGHS) organised a two-day training programme focused on understanding the anti-sexual, rape and harassment laws for judicial officers.

A total of 25 additional district and session judges/special courts judges from various districts of the province participated in the programme.

The Primary aim of this training programme was to focus on the framework of laws related to the prevention of sexual harassment and to enhance understanding and application of significant laws concerning violence based on gender.

Muhammad Shoaib, Deputy Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy shed light on the objectives and significance of the training programme.

while emphasizing the Islamic legal principles concerning offenses of sexual harassment, he expressed his hope that the programme would equip the participants with a better understanding of relevant laws and rules for effective implementation.

Nada Ali, Executive Director of AJHS Legal Aid Cell introduced the training session and highlighted the key objectives of the training. In the concluding ceremony, Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Yasir Shabbir appreciated the organisers and underscored the importance of the training for professional development of the participants.