Training Planned For Hosts Selected In Mezban Program
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Needy Poor People Foundation Pakistan would conduct training of participants selected under Mezban Tourism Program.
The decision to this effect was made during a meeting that was attended by Director Admin and Finance Umar Khan, Chief Executive Officer Maria Hina, Events Manager, Muhammad Ali Syed, Procurement Manager Zeeshan Majeed and other officials.
The meeting was told that participants selected by KPCTA for the Mezban or Host Tourism Program would be given comprehensive training improve services for visitors.
It was told that KP government would also provide interest free loans to the youth enabling them to prepare two rooms in their homes at tourist destinations for guest accommodation.
