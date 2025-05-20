Open Menu

Training Planned For Hosts Selected In Mezban Program

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Needy Poor People Foundation Pakistan would conduct training of participants selected under Mezban Tourism Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Needy Poor People Foundation Pakistan would conduct training of participants selected under Mezban Tourism Program.

The decision to this effect was made during a meeting that was attended by Director Admin and Finance Umar Khan, Chief Executive Officer Maria Hina, Events Manager, Muhammad Ali Syed, Procurement Manager Zeeshan Majeed and other officials.

The meeting was told that participants selected by KPCTA for the Mezban or Host Tourism Program would be given comprehensive training improve services for visitors.

It was told that KP government would also provide interest free loans to the youth enabling them to prepare two rooms in their homes at tourist destinations for guest accommodation.

Recent Stories

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

3 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

3 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

3 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

3 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

12 minutes ago
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

12 minutes ago
 Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

12 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..

12 minutes ago
 IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: N ..

IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan

12 minutes ago
 CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

33 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan