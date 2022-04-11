Training played crucial role in success of NH&MP: Inam Ghani

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:56 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police Inspector General Inam Ghani Monday said that training played a crucial role in the success of any organisation and capacity building of its officers, and the NH&MP was one of its examples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police Inspector General Inam Ghani Monday said that training played a crucial role in the success of any organisation and capacity building of its officers, and the NH&MP was one of its examples.

He said that expansion of the roads network under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a big challenge for the NH&MP, and the quality training of its officers was vital to cope with these challenges.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of new buildings of Admin Block, Academic Block and barracks at the NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, officials of PWD, and others were also present.

Inam Ghani said that the NH&MP was a prestigious department with deep-rooted respect in people's hearts due to adoption of golden principles of honesty, courtesy, and help.

He stressed that outcomes of the best training practices including mental, physical and moral, being imparted to the NH&MP officials, should be seen in the field.

He also appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College Mahboob Aslam in expansion of the NH&MP Training College.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it was his strong desire to uplift the standards of the college to the point where it could compete with any other renowned training institute. He pledged that he and his team would work day and night to materialise his dreams.

At the end of the event, souvenirs were distributed among officers who worked hard to initiate the vital development project.

