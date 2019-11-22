UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Program For Customs Probationary Officers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Training program for Customs probationary officers

In support of the United States' ongoing commitment to strengthening Pakistan's law enforcement organizations, Acting Consul General Jack Hillmeyer Friday joined Customs Chief Collector (Enforcement-South) Dr. Wasif Ali Memon for the closing ceremony of a U.S.-sponsored training for new probationary Customs officers

The two-week program brought U.S. law enforcement experts to Karachi Customs House to train on customs enforcement topics such as contraband smuggling, human trafficking, investigative methods, and evidence collection.

Speaking to the 32 probationary officers including 12 women officers Acting Consul General Hillmeyer said Customs officers are Pakistan's frontline in preventing smuggling of narcotics and other illicit goods through your land borders, airports, sea ports, and coastline.

"We are proud to support Customs with training and equipment to assist in your mission to enforce Pakistan's customs laws." This training was made possible through a partnership between U.S.

Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). INL has provided over $1,531,000 (238,836,000PKR) in support of Pakistan Customs since 2001 through the provision of training and the donation of vehicles and other equipment to support Customs' efforts to protect Pakistan's borders and prevent illicit smuggling.

The United States Department of State's Bureau of International

More Stories From Pakistan

