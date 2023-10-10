Training program held for judicial officers on anti-rape laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar, in collaboration with the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell (AGHS), organized a two-day training program focused on understanding the anti-sexual, rape and harassment laws for judicial officers.

The program saw the participation of judicial officers from various districts of the province, including 23 Additional District & Sessions Judges/Special Court Judges. Muhammad Shoaib, Acting Director-General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, extended a warm welcome to the participants and outlined the program's objectives.

He expressed optimism that the training would enhance their knowledge of relevant laws and regulations, enabling more effective implementation.

Executive Director of AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Nida Ali, elaborated on the program's goals and emphasized the importance of awareness about new laws and regulations pertaining to sexual harassment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Qazi Attaullah, expressed appreciation for the timely organization of the training program on behalf of the participants, serving as their delegate.

In the concluding remarks, the Director-General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy praised the active participation of the delegates, and certificates were distributed among the participants during the formal conclusion of the ceremony.