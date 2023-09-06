Training program on MRV system kicked off

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A 4-day training program on strengthening the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management and Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system kicked off, here the other day.

Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate Change, and Environmental Coordination under the Third National Communication on Climate Change Project are organizing the training.

More than 50 participants from all four provinces are attending the training.

The purpose of the training was to aware the participants about the pressing issues related to greenhouse gases, their adverse impact on the environment, and the crucial role MRV plays in combating climate change.

Muhammad Arif Goheer, Head Agriculture & Coordination GCISC, and National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Coordinator greeted the participants and informed them that to tackle climate change and control greenhouse gas emissions the inventory compilation under the globally accepted standardized principles and guidelines was of utmost essential.

"Pakistan has experienced a rise in average temperatures, higher than the global average, leading to more frequent heatwaves, prolonged droughts, and erratic rainfall patterns," he added.

"The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached 423 parts per million in 2023, the highest ever in at least 2 million years," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported.

While introducing the Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), Goheer said, "It is a vital component in addressing the challenge of greenhouse gas emissions." "MRV involves quantifying emissions, monitoring progress, and verifying the effectiveness of mitigation actions," he informed.

"Accurate MRV systems are essential to tracking progress toward international climate commitments, such as the Paris Agreement, and for making informed policy decisions." "Pakistan is committed to complying with the obligations towards UNFCCC and Paris Agreement," Goheer reiterated.

"We are very keen to find ways in which our level of ambition can be enhanced without compromising the objectives of avoiding human suffering by climate change and sustainable development." "I believe that the challenges of climate change can only be addressed if the institutions/countries work together," he said.

"We can achieve more with better research, more innovation, more entrepreneurship, and more support," Goheer added.

Director General (DG) of Climate Change in Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MOCC) Asif Sahibzada, Head of Climate Change in GIZ, Baptiste Chatre, Advisor COMSTECH Syed Javed Khurshid, and Head of Climate Mitigation CITEPA in France Julien Vincent also spoke on the occasion.