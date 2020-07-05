Training Programme "Analyzing Utility Of Infographics For EIMS" Held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A training programme on "Analyzing Utility of Infographics for EIMS" was jointly organized by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its GEB initiative in partnership with the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

According to a press release issued here, the objective of the training was to introduce and inform the participants about importance of design and architect of various global environmental information management systems (EIMSs), as well as to train them with "infographics and environmental data, a powerful tool for effective decision-making also vital for the establishment EIMS in Pakistan.

GEB Project Head, Saleem Janjua formally opened the training programme and in his key address presented the brief overview of the UN and Government of Pakistan's initiatives related to the environmental information management system (EIMS).

He briefly over viewed environmental information management system and discussed the challenges that exist in the establishment of a robust and coordinated EIMS.

The need of the hour is that establishment of EIMS is take up as a national cause and all relevant stakeholders contribute efficiently.

Nadeem Ahmad Malik, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change/NPD-GEB Project also appreciated the efforts of GEB project for organizing the training on an important topic despite COVID-19 pandemic and remarked that the establishment of EIMS was vital for the environmental sustainability of Pakistan.

Rana Muhammad Naeem, Programme Officer, UNDP also joined the webinar training and appreciated the efforts of PMU-GEB for organizing capacity building activities through webinars and combating COVID-19 with adaptive work patterns.

The training programme was followed by a detailed presentation on "Role of Infographics for EIMS" by Prof. Mohammad Irfan Khan, Department of Environmental Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Various stakeholders and participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed on the importance of data availability for ensuring environmental sustainability of Pakistan.

It was also agreed that EIMS being established at MoCC was the need of time and efforts should be made for the development and deployment of environmental information management system.