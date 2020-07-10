Training programme for alternative livelihood to rural women begins

A non-governmental organization has started a training programme for rural women to assist them in producing face masks, gowns and hand gloves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A non-governmental organization has started a training programme for rural women to assist them in producing face masks, gowns and hand gloves.

The spokesman of the non-profit Strengthening Participatory (SPO) informed here Thursday that the training is being provided in 15 villages of Hyderabad, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

He said besides providing training the SPO would also connect those women with the urban markets to sell their products. He added that the SPO was also providing sewing machines, clothes and other required material to the trainees.The spokesman said the initiative, being sponsored by the embassy of Netherlands, aimed to provide alternate livelihood to those women.