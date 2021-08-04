Training Programme Held For Volunteers
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A local NGO arranged a two-day training program in collaboration with UNICEF to train local male and female volunteers from various Union Councils (UCs) here on Wednesday for administering vaccines to children against viral diseases.
The volunteers were trained to meet the immunization target in union councils to prevent children from polio and measles.