UrduPoint.com

Training Programme On 'Entrepreneurship In Dairy Industry' Concludes At UVAS

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Training programme on 'Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry' concludes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of 'Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain' organised a concluding ceremony of three days training programme on "Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of 'Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain' organised a concluding ceremony of three days training programme on "Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry".

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) chaired the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from public and private sectors were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

3 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

3 minutes ago
 Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held ..

Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held on Feb 10: The caretaker Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit ..

China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit in balance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.