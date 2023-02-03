Training programme on 'Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry' concludes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of 'Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain' organised a concluding ceremony of three days training programme on "Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of 'Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain' organised a concluding ceremony of three days training programme on "Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry".

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) chaired the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from public and private sectors were present.