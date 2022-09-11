UrduPoint.com

Training Programme On "Powering Belt And Road - Lithium-ion Batteries" Will Organize In Sept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Training programme on "Powering Belt and Road - Lithium-ion Batteries" will organize in Sept

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :BTBU–ECOSF Joint Training Center has planned to host its sixth training program titled "Powering Belt and Road – Lithium – ion batteries" at the end of September to guide entrepreneurs about manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage.

According to an official of ECOSF, the objective behind this training, scheduled to be held on September 28, is to bring China's extensive expertise and best practices to help guide entrepreneurs to develop a regional lithium-ion battery manufacturing value chain that creates equitable clean-energy and hi-tech jobs in the Belt and Road (B&R) countries while mitigating climate change impacts.

Energy storage market is on rise across the world. Every company, new or old, that is in the field of renewable or electric vehicles, is looking for even more reliable and affordable storage technology.

Battery energy storage provides several valuable services and advantages in stationary, renewable grid services and electric mobility. In stationary storage and renewable grid service battery energy storage provides for frequency regulation, peak shaving as well as mitigating the fluctuations in generation from variability in renewable sources.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries today are poised to become the preferred choice for many applications across the electric mobility, grid storage and consumer electronics. This is because of inherent characteristics of the Li-ion batteries, which last longer and recharge faster, saving time, saving money, being more productive and reducing risk throughout the life cycle.

Hence, Lithium-ion batteries are the key technology to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics for the Belt and Road and ECO Member Countries.

The Joint Training Center fully recognizes the fact that the China has now been the world's largest lithium battery consumer market for five consecutive years.

In 2021, the global lithium-ion battery market reached 545 GWh, and China accounted for more than half of the total. Increasing demand for new energy vehicles is one of the main factors underpinning the recent surge in China's lithium battery industry.

By the end of 2021, China's power battery production capacity accounted for about 70% of the global total. Additionally, six of the top 10 lithium battery manufacturers in the world are from China.

In this backdrop, this training program will seek to understand and learn from China's expertise and capabilities about viable options for creating a strong lithium-ion manufacturing based in the B&R region, show case best practices, success stories, and barriers on implementation of policies and programmes promoting low carbon development, and match the potential cooperation among BRI counties in Lithium-ion Battery production.

The interested participants can register http://www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx. Once registered, you will receive further information with login and password to access the training sessions. Interested participants are requested to register themselves by September 26, 2022. On successful registration, participants would receive access to zoom webinar links.

C:snk/P:snk/L:meh/E:meh/I:hgb/R:hgb

Related Topics

World Technology China Company Vehicles Road Guide Money September Market From Industry Best Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

17 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.