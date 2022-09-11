Training programme on "Powering Belt and Road - Lithium-ion Batteries" will organize in Sept

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :BTBU–ECOSF Joint Training Center has planned to host its sixth training program titled "Powering Belt and Road – Lithium – ion batteries" at the end of September to guide entrepreneurs about manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage.

According to an official of ECOSF, the objective behind this training, scheduled to be held on September 28, is to bring China's extensive expertise and best practices to help guide entrepreneurs to develop a regional lithium-ion battery manufacturing value chain that creates equitable clean-energy and hi-tech jobs in the Belt and Road (B&R) countries while mitigating climate change impacts.

Energy storage market is on rise across the world. Every company, new or old, that is in the field of renewable or electric vehicles, is looking for even more reliable and affordable storage technology.

Battery energy storage provides several valuable services and advantages in stationary, renewable grid services and electric mobility. In stationary storage and renewable grid service battery energy storage provides for frequency regulation, peak shaving as well as mitigating the fluctuations in generation from variability in renewable sources.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries today are poised to become the preferred choice for many applications across the electric mobility, grid storage and consumer electronics. This is because of inherent characteristics of the Li-ion batteries, which last longer and recharge faster, saving time, saving money, being more productive and reducing risk throughout the life cycle.

Hence, Lithium-ion batteries are the key technology to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer electronics for the Belt and Road and ECO Member Countries.

The Joint Training Center fully recognizes the fact that the China has now been the world's largest lithium battery consumer market for five consecutive years.

In 2021, the global lithium-ion battery market reached 545 GWh, and China accounted for more than half of the total. Increasing demand for new energy vehicles is one of the main factors underpinning the recent surge in China's lithium battery industry.

By the end of 2021, China's power battery production capacity accounted for about 70% of the global total. Additionally, six of the top 10 lithium battery manufacturers in the world are from China.

In this backdrop, this training program will seek to understand and learn from China's expertise and capabilities about viable options for creating a strong lithium-ion manufacturing based in the B&R region, show case best practices, success stories, and barriers on implementation of policies and programmes promoting low carbon development, and match the potential cooperation among BRI counties in Lithium-ion Battery production.

The interested participants can register http://www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx. Once registered, you will receive further information with login and password to access the training sessions. Interested participants are requested to register themselves by September 26, 2022. On successful registration, participants would receive access to zoom webinar links.

