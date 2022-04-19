UrduPoint.com

Training Programme On Security Skills Kicks Off At Sindh Agriculture University

Published April 19, 2022

Training programme on security skills kicks off at Sindh Agriculture University

A 10-day training programme on different security skills has been started from Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University to make the security system of the varsity more efficient

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A 10-day training programme on different security skills has been started from Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University to make the security system of the varsity more efficient.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and attended by the officers of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that protection of students, faculty, and administrative staff as well as property of the institutions and tackling unexpected emergencies were the responsibilities of the security guards and after this training programme, they would be able to cope with all the conditions.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that the training would guide the security guards to understand their role and responsibility in dealing with any untoward incident in the campus.

The DSR of Pakistan Rangers Amir Akbar said that techniques and advanced security practices about handling untoward situation would be imparted to the guards during the training programme.

Among others, the Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Advisor Planning to Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Police Training Instructor Sher Muhammad Rajput, Wazir Ali and Abdul also attended the event.

