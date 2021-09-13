Training programme to enhance new judges' skills, capacity: LHC CJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti Monday said the training programme for judges would prove very effective for enhancing their skills and capacity in performance of their judicial duties.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a three-month pre-service training programme for newly-recruited additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) and civil judges here at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA).

PJA Director General Justice (retd) Abdus Sattar Asghar and others were also present.

The LHC chief justice advised the newly recruited judges to take part in the training programme with full attention, as it would help them during their practical/ professional life. He said, "It's amazing to announce the commencement of your training programme, articulated by the academy under the supervision of newly-appointed Director General Justice (retd) Abdus Satttar Asghar.

" Appreciating the role of PJA DG, he said, "I feel honored to see the arrangements he (PJA DG) made to ensure the presence of retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court to deliver lectures to the participants of the training programme."He also appreciated the Punjab Judicial Academy for playing an important role in enhancing professional capacity of the judicial officers. The PJA was conducting the training courses for the judicial officers in line with the present-day requirements, he said and asserted that the Academy would further be improved and strengthened.

Addressing the session, PJA DG Justice (retd) Abdus Sattar said the training programme for the new judges would continue for three months and after that, they would be posted in different courts.