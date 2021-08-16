Training programs underway to enhance capacity of P&D officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has started a series of training programs to improve the capacity of planning and development officers including other line departments for quality execution of development projects.

The training courses are being arranged by Planning and Development with the help of the Governance and Policy Project.

So far, 90 officers in five batches have been given training to enhance their capacity in planning management and appraisal under two weeks training courses on Project Cycle Management.

The training support to planning officers will help the government to improve the living standard of people through quality development schemes.

KP government is using all available resources to polish skills of planning officers in line with present day demand to ensure quality change at grass roots level.