Training schedule for issuance of pesticide licence released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Department has released training schedule for issuance of new pesticide licences and renewal of the expired ones.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Israr Arshad, the applications will be received for training up to October 19 while training of pesticide dealers will start from Nov 2, 2020.

The new applicant will deposit training fee of Rs.6600, while renewal fees would be Rs.3300. All applications should reach at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Plant Pathological Research Institute of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad by October 30 and new applicants should enclose verified photocopies of Matric certificate, CNIC, domicile, 4 passport-size photographs along with applications written on plain paper.