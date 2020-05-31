Training schedule for issuance of pesticide licences released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::The Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticide Department has released training schedule for issuance of new pesticide licences and renewal of the expired ones.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Israr Arshad, applications would be received for training up to June 5, while training of pesticide dealers would start from June 6, 2020.

The new applicants would deposit training fees, Rs 6,600, while renewal fees would be Rs 3,300.