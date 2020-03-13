Training schedule for pesticide license in Rajanpur

Local agricultural department has issued training schedule for obtaining pesticide license for applicant dealers hailing across the district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Local agricultural department has issued training schedule for obtaining pesticide license for applicant dealers hailing across the district.

Following this, Assistant Director of Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control Pesticide Rahat Hussain issued a notification on Friday.

According to this, applications would be received from March 16 to March 27. Renewal fee was fixed as Rs3300, while training fee for acquiring new license set as 6600.