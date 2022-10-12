Training schedule for pesticides sale licenses issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department issued on Wednesday a schedule of training for new or renewal of pesticides sale licenses.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Khawaja Abdul Hayi, the intending persons can submit applications by October 27, 2 p.

m. For new licenses, the training would be held from November 1 to November 15. However, training for the renewal of licenses would be held for three days, from November 19 to 21, he added.