Training Seminar On E-filing Of Returns On Sept 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Training seminar on E-filing of returns on Sept 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Officer, (FBR) Peshawar will hold training seminar to educate salaried employees on E-filling of income tax returns in the Tax House here on September 22.

The training session was being held in light of directives of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Sardar Ali Khawaja to provide guidance to employees on electronic filing of returns, says a press release issued by the Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

In this regard, Additional Commissioner Headquarter Ajmal Khan had sent letters to heads of all major organizations in Peshawar to depute at least two representatives for the seminar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Orakzai would be giving presentation on E-filing of returns in the training seminar.

It says that zonal commissioners Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan have also been directed to conduct such training seminars in their respective zones.

It is worth mentioning that September 30 is the last date for submission of income tax returns and action would be taken as per law against those who failed to submit returns by the due date.

