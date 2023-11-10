Training session at CPO focuses on inspection registers in police stations

A training session emphasizing the significance and efficacy of inspection registers in police stations regarding crime prevention was conducted at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A training session emphasizing the significance and efficacy of inspection registers in police stations regarding crime prevention was conducted at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

During the session, master trainers from Punjab directly provided guidance to SSPs in Investigations, District SSPs of Karachi, as well as training branch trainers, said a news release on Friday.

Police officers from various districts in Sindh received training through a video link.

The participants received comprehensive insights into daily police operations, covering the utilization of registers in police stations, FIR registration, opportunities for personal inspection, and managing various cases such as statements, remands, challans, and FIRs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Additional IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, and other senior police officers graced the occasion with their presence.

IGP Sindh highlighted the crucial role of FIR registration following a crime and the day-to-day activities carried out by the case investigation officers during the investigative process, which generates numerous consequential effects.

He emphasized that as a case progresses towards its conclusion, a concrete challan, comprising supporting documents and police actions, evidence, witness statements, etc., is issued from the concerned court, ultimately leading to the punishment of the accused involved.