Open Menu

Training Session At CPO Focuses On Inspection Registers In Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Training session at CPO focuses on inspection registers in police stations

A training session emphasizing the significance and efficacy of inspection registers in police stations regarding crime prevention was conducted at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A training session emphasizing the significance and efficacy of inspection registers in police stations regarding crime prevention was conducted at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

During the session, master trainers from Punjab directly provided guidance to SSPs in Investigations, District SSPs of Karachi, as well as training branch trainers, said a news release on Friday.

Police officers from various districts in Sindh received training through a video link.

The participants received comprehensive insights into daily police operations, covering the utilization of registers in police stations, FIR registration, opportunities for personal inspection, and managing various cases such as statements, remands, challans, and FIRs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Additional IGP Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind, and other senior police officers graced the occasion with their presence.

IGP Sindh highlighted the crucial role of FIR registration following a crime and the day-to-day activities carried out by the case investigation officers during the investigative process, which generates numerous consequential effects.

He emphasized that as a case progresses towards its conclusion, a concrete challan, comprising supporting documents and police actions, evidence, witness statements, etc., is issued from the concerned court, ultimately leading to the punishment of the accused involved.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Punjab FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid offici ..

Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid official

26 seconds ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four ..

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

28 seconds ago
 NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

NIH issues advisory on Human Leptospirosis

30 seconds ago
 WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community ..

WTM resonates positively with Pakistani community in London: Caretaker Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

31 seconds ago
 Meeting discussed matters relating to Kalam, Ashor ..

Meeting discussed matters relating to Kalam, Ashoran Power Projects

36 seconds ago
Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, p ..

Enhanced connectivity vital for Pak-Uzbek trade, people-to-people closeness: Ca ..

7 minutes ago
 KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education ..

KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education in students' growth, success

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

7 minutes ago
 SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Irani ..

SCCI demands action against sale of smuggled Iranian oil

7 minutes ago
 Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of p ..

Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah stresses role of parents, teachers in student's ..

7 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

Bangladesh outplay Pakistan, win ODI series

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan