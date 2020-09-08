Training session for area incharges, UC monitoring officers held

A training session of area incharges and UC monitoring officers was held at district health development centre for next round of anti-polio campaign starting from September 21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A training session of area incharges and UC monitoring officers was held at district health development centre for next round of anti-polio campaign starting from September 21.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the training centre and addressed the ongoing session. DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed was also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all available resources should be utilized to make anti-polio campaign successful and no child upto five years of age should be left without vaccination.

He said that during training session, the staff should be aware of all issues. He asked the area in-charges and UC MOs to inform subordinate workers about latest issues so that 100 percent targets of the drive could be achieved.

He said that every round of anti-polio campaign was important so the relevant staff should be well aware of their responsibilities.

The DHO informed about the aim and objective of training sessionsbefore anti-polio campaign.