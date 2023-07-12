Training session for business women held

A financial management training session for business women was held by the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) with collaboration of State Bank, National Institute of Banking and Finance, Meta and DEMO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):A financial management training session for business women was held by the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) with collaboration of State Bank, National Institute of Banking and Finance, Meta and DEMO.

SWCCI President Shameem Aftab,Senior Vice President SWCCI Sadia Khan,Vice President Tanzeela Riaz, Executive members Shazia Bangash, Saira Khan, Tehseen, Robina Mukhtar, Qaisara Ismaeel, Dr Nusrat, Sumaira Shahid, Dr Atika Rehan and women also participated.

Trainer Natasha Mehmood said: 'Women are a vital part of our society so they should come forward and utilize their abilities by starting their own business".

More than 30 participants attended the training session and 23 attended the sessionthrough online.