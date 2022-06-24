UrduPoint.com

Training Session For Capacity Building Of Murree Tourism Police Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Training session for capacity building of Murree Tourism Police launched

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has launched a training session for capacity building of Murree Tourism Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has launched a training session for capacity building of Murree Tourism Police.

The training session was organized in Murree Arts Council in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kohsar, Haider Ali and officers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 delivered lectures to the officers and personnel of Murree Tourism Police.

The training session was attended by 80 personnel of Murree Tourism Police. They were imparted training to deal with different emergencies.

Practical training on first aid and emergency response was given to save lives of the citizens.

SP Kohsar said that Murree Tourism Police were taking all possible steps to ensure protection of the tourists and to provide them more facilities and spread awareness.

The purpose of the training session is to enhance the capacity of the force and improve the services being provided to the tourists, said Haider Ali.

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Punjab government and as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, were taking all possible steps to provide best services to the citizens and tourists in Murree.

