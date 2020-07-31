Training session for Fesco Jr engineers held at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company headquarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A day-long training session for newly recruited Junior Engineers was held at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) headquarter on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A day-long training session for newly recruited Junior Engineers was held at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) headquarter on Friday.

Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Umar Lodhi briefed the engineers about the operational system of FESCO, administrative matters, grid stations and transmission.

He also briefed the Junior engineers regarding working of distribution control centre, material management, technical services and other departments of the company.

He said that FESCO region consists of 8 districts and 5 operation circleswhich was providing services to 4.2 million customers.