Open Menu

Training Session For Improvement Of Psychological Health Of Policemen

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Training session for improvement of psychological health of policemen

A training session under the "Sound Mind, Sound Body" program was conducted to enhance the psychological health and communication skills of the police officers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) A training session under the "Sound Mind, Sound Body" program was conducted to enhance the psychological health and communication skills of the police officers in Abbottabad.

District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tariq, PSP, attended the session as a special guest. Psychologists Asad Shad and Mashal Qazi provided training to the police staff.

The DPO Abbottabad while addressing the training session delivered specific instructions to officers and youth.

He emphasized ensuring the effectiveness and successful implementation of the program's objectives.

The Primary goal of the training program was to equip police personnel and officers with essential skills in stress management and effective communication.

The training aimed to empower police officers, enabling them to establish improved communication with citizens and residents in the field. This, in turn, is expected to enhance their ability to carry out their duties more efficiently.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

35 seconds ago
 'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

38 seconds ago
 Moral education necessary besides giving degrees t ..

Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Rana Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Police plan elaborate security measures on Christm ..

Police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

7 minutes ago
 Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi ..

Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board

7 minutes ago
 3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying ..

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying in hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

14 minutes ago
'Latest technology may help increase cotton produc ..

'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

14 minutes ago
 Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pa ..

Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: PM

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

14 minutes ago
 Quality education played pivotal role in country's ..

Quality education played pivotal role in country's progress: Governor

14 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says gove ..

Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says governor

4 minutes ago
 President urges role of religious platforms for pr ..

President urges role of religious platforms for promoting literacy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan