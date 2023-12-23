Training session for improvement of psychological health of policemen

A training session under the "Sound Mind, Sound Body" program was conducted to enhance the psychological health and communication skills of the police officers in Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Tariq, PSP, attended the session as a special guest. Psychologists Asad Shad and Mashal Qazi provided training to the police staff.

The DPO Abbottabad while addressing the training session delivered specific instructions to officers and youth.

He emphasized ensuring the effectiveness and successful implementation of the program's objectives.

The Primary goal of the training program was to equip police personnel and officers with essential skills in stress management and effective communication.

The training aimed to empower police officers, enabling them to establish improved communication with citizens and residents in the field. This, in turn, is expected to enhance their ability to carry out their duties more efficiently.