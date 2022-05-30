UrduPoint.com

Training Session For Intending Hajj Pilgrims Continues

Published May 30, 2022

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims continues

A five-day training workshop continued for intending Hajj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the Al-hamra Arts Council here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A five-day training workshop continued for intending Hajj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the Al-hamra Arts Council here on Monday.

Former director general Hajj Faruukh Aftab Zaidi chaired the session while Deputy Director of Hajj Punjab Muhammad Mujeeb Akbar Shah, Master Trainers Younis Mughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi and others briefed the pilgrims about various matters on the third day of the training.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Hajj Muhammad Mujeeb Akbar Shah said that the Hajj Directorate was making every effort to provide complete training and facilities to pilgrims so that they could avoid any difficulty in performance of Hajj.

He said: "We must seek guidance from ulema regarding performance of Hajj in an exact manner." Master Trainer Hajj Younis Mugal said this year, the Saudi government had directed all pilgrims to bring a smart/android mobile phone with them. He informed that the Saudi government had created two mobile applications for Hajj pilgrims called "Tawakkalna" and "Etemarna" which could be downloaded from Google play/app stores. Applicants will need ID cards, passports and visa numbers to install the mobile application.

The training workshop for pilgrims will be held on different days starting from May 26 and will continuefor five days till June 1.

