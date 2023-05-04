UrduPoint.com

Training Session For Intending Hajj Pilgrims Held

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The ministry of religious affairs organized a training programme for intending Hajj pilgrims at Canal City, Wazirabad Road.

Under the supervision of In Charge Hajj Operation Syed Mujeeb Shah, prominent scholar Maulana Imran Bashir imparted training and gave awareness to pilgrims.

Mujeeb Shah said arrangements had been made for the training of 2,200 pilgrims from Sialkot district and surrounding areas, adding that stalls had also been set up outside the training centre where various items for pilgrims had been placed.

The lectures of scholars and information regarding Hajj would also be providedthrough 3-D video, he said.

