Training session for juvenile prisoners held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A training session for juvenile prisoners was held at Borstal Institute here on Thursday.

On the occasion, food bags were also distributed among inmates and a plantation was also held.

The event was organised by the Assistant Director (SERC) Project for Child Prisoners Sofia Rizwan.

Deputy superintendent Syed Abid Ali, President Prisoners Welfare Society Aslam Dhudi and others were present.

Food bags were given to 50 child prisoners while 59 plants were planted in the institute.