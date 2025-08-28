Training Session For Juvenile Prisoners Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 07:46 PM
A training session for juvenile prisoners was held at Borstal Institute here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A training session for juvenile prisoners was held at Borstal Institute here on Thursday.
On the occasion, food bags were also distributed among inmates and a plantation was also held.
The event was organised by the Assistant Director (SERC) Project for Child Prisoners Sofia Rizwan.
Deputy superintendent Syed Abid Ali, President Prisoners Welfare Society Aslam Dhudi and others were present.
Food bags were given to 50 child prisoners while 59 plants were planted in the institute.
Recent Stories
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people
Training session for juvenile prisoners held
From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete ch ..
ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons
NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally
Muqam visits Talidas Spillway in Ghizer, orders immediate restoration measures o ..
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full suppo ..
UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Action Initiative to champion gende ..
Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges
Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurate ..
Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million eac ..
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical f ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people32 seconds ago
-
Training session for juvenile prisoners held33 seconds ago
-
From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete charter of human right ..35 seconds ago
-
ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons20 seconds ago
-
NTL and ICT join forces to offer digital solutions globally21 seconds ago
-
Muqam visits Talidas Spillway in Ghizer, orders immediate restoration measures on PM’s directives22 seconds ago
-
UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Action Initiative to champion gender-responsive climate ..25 seconds ago
-
Italian Ambassador meets KP Governor, discuss flood losses, climate challenges18 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Power and Human Affairs Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju inaugurates free medical camp ..18 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam visits Ghizer, distributes compensation cheques of Rs. 2 million each among heirs of dec ..18 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti inaugurates advanced medical facilities at Civil S ..18 minutes ago
-
SAPM meets PBM chief, focuses measures to support Bajaur’s underprivileged25 minutes ago