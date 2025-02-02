Open Menu

Training Session For Polio Monitoring Officers

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The local administration arranged a training session for monitoring officers at the union council level in tehsil Saddar to ensure strict implementation of a microplan during the next round of the anti-polio drive in Faisalabad.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzeb Goraya presided over the session and said that the anti-polio campaign would commence from Monday (February 3) and polio vaccine would be given to children up to the age of five years.

He urged the monitoring officers and area incharges to take appropriate steps for achieving 100 percent targets of the drive. In this connection, polio teams should ensure door-to-door visits so that no child missed out on polio vaccine, he added.

