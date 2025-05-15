Open Menu

Training Session For Professors Begins In Layyah University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The National academy of Higher education launched a training session for college professors at the University of Layyah on Thursday.

The 20-day training aims to enhance the capacity of professors from various public colleges in the district.

According to the official spokesperson of the National Academy of Higher Education, professors from Mianwali University are also participating in the session.

The training will focus on equipping professors with modern tools to enhance their teaching skills in their respective subjects. They will be guided on how to impart subject knowledge more effectively, moving beyond conventional teaching methods.

Educational experts from across the country will conduct sessions, either online or in person, to help professors improve their teaching methods in order to better prepare students for contemporary challenges.

