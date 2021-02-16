Training session for resolving Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Training session of focal persons of Pakistan Citizen Portal was conducted here Tuesday to deliver techniques about resolving people's complaints gathered on Pakistan Citizens Portal daily basis as per renewed direction issued by the Prime Minister.

A large number of departments heads turned up along with their focal persons to attend the training session. Trainers including SNA Shahid and Rizwan Bhutta delivered brief lectures outlined with modes operandi to deal with people's complaints quite effectively.

Later, a meeting was held with DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair.

The DC ordered the department's heads to check themselves complaints registered in Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

He said PCP was being monitored at higher level and there were clear instructions of the PM and CM presented following this.

He said that it was ordered to get 100 percent assurance of the complainant as whether their problems were addressed completely.

Zaheer Abbas asked the meeting's participant to re-contact with the complainant who expressed doubt or could not satisfy with method of resolving his or her complaint.