Training session for RMPs on maternal health family planning held in Jaffarabad

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Under the auspices of the Population Welfare Department Balochistan, a one-day training session for Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) was held at the District Health Office in Jaffarabad to equip medical professionals with the modern skills and practices related to maternal health and modern family planning methods.

District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad, Dr. Ayaz Jamali, attended the session as the chief guest and emphasized the importance of integrating population welfare efforts into broader healthcare services as part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024–25, said a news release issued here Friday.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer (Technical), Dr. Tehmina Bugti, led the session, delivering a detailed presentation to female health workers on the significance of maternal and child health, and the need for family planning awareness in local communities.

District Population Welfare Officer, Muhammad Arif Buzdar, the lead organizer of the training, elaborated on the key objectives of the session. He stressed the need for special care during pregnancy and highlighted the role of birth spacing and the promotion of modern contraceptive methods in achieving sustainable economic development.

Buzdar underscored the importance of educating communities about the benefits of planned parenthood for the well-being of mothers, children, and families at large.

In his remarks, Buzdar also noted that joint activities like this one between the Population Welfare and Health Departments foster greater coordination and enhance the delivery of integrated health services. Dr. Naeem Bugti appreciated the training initiative, stating that such sessions provide vital knowledge to healthcare workers regarding reproductive health and called for their regular continuation to ensure lasting impact.

Participants of the session found the program highly informative and committed to incorporating the principles of Healthy Timing and Spacing of Pregnancy (HTSP) into their daily medical practices.

Concluding the event, DHO Dr. Ayaz Jamali lauded the Population Welfare Department’s role as an essential partner in healthcare and expressed hope that both departments will continue to collaborate for the welfare of the community.