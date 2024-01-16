Training Session For ROs Held For General Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A brief training session for Presiding and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers for general election 2024 was conducted combined at Government Commerce College and Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development here Tuesday.
DC Shahid Zaman monitored the program to assure the process carried out effectively.
The DC said conducting peaceful election was national obligation and directed the participants to perform their duty honestly and diligently.
He called on the participants to observe discipline during training to make better output on election day.
He advised them to learn election rules by heart in order to avoid anomalies likely to erupt on the polling day.
The DC took notice of absent officers in the session and hinted at serving show-cause notices for 'not taking the session seriously'.
