Training session for Section Officers at South Punjab Secretariat held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 30 Section Officers of South Punjab Secretariat, deputed in Multan and Bahawalpur, attended special training session to run secretariat functions smoothly in order to facilitate masses.

Addressing the training session, South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel maintained that Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar wanted to modernize the office affairs of the Secretariat. Timely solution of people's problems was the target of the government.

He stressed for adoption of modern technology to handle office matters. He added that e-filing system would be introduced in all offices of the Secretariat which would help in time tracking and forwarding of files.

Saqib suggested that all section officers should acquire skills of noting, drafting and summary writing in simple but comprehensive words.

Correspondence is considered as an important feature of any officer. He expressed determination to establish new tradition of public service in South Punjab Secretariat.

The culture of red tape will not work in the Secretariat. On this occasion, the section officers took keen interest in the training. A question, answer session was also held in the workshop.