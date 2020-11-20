Training session for South Punjab Secretaries held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Planning and Development Department South Punjab arranged a training session for administrative secretaries of South Punjab on Smart Monitoring and Development Planning (SMDP) and Annual Development Plan (ADP) Formulation.

All the administrative Secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat participated in this session under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The participants have imparted training about SMDP portal and ADP formulation. Planning and Development Department has envisaged this portal for planning, approval and real-time online monitoring of development schemes.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed apprised the participants about the importance of this portal.

He briefed the forum key highlights of next development budget added that the guidelines for the next budget have already been issued to the administrative departments.

He emphasized that departments should adhere strictly to these guidelines while formulating the development budget. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman informed that there will be a separate development budget for South Punjab next year.

He affirmed that it will ensure that funds earmarked for South Punjab will be utilized only in this region.

He directed the departments to complete the on-going schemes so that more funds could be spared for new development schemes and initiatives. He further directed to engage and consult all stakeholders for the inclusion of maximum schemes of public benefit.