Training Session For Staff, Police Communication Officers At PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:46 PM

Training session for staff, police communication officers at PSCA

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Monday organised 5-day training session for the staff and police communication officers regarding gender-based violence (GBV), harassment, sexual assault, communication skills and anger management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Monday organised 5-day training session for the staff and police communication officers regarding gender-based violence (GBV), harassment, sexual assault, communication skills and anger management.

The training session was organised in collaboration with two organisations, UNFPA and Rozan.

During the training, different sessions were conducted on the topics including psychosocial support for GBV survivors, girls' and children lives vulnerabilities, safety planning for vulnerabilities, skills practice and mental health, ethical standards, documentation, and self-care.

On the occasion, PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan said that the purpose of the training was to educate the staff about controlling nerve strain. The training would be helpful for enhancing performance of PSCA staff, he added.

