Training Session For Villages Cleanliness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Training session for villages cleanliness campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) organised a special training session on Saturday for its staff as part of the "Ab Gaoon Chamken Ge" (Now villages to shine) campaign.

The session was attended by secretaries of union councils and other staff members. System Network Administrator Muhammad Umar Saeed imparted the training on the Android Application to the participants.

Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shahzad Ranjha told the participants that the government had initiated a major programme for cleanliness of rural areas, similar to that of cities.

Under the programme, the rural areas were being provided with cleanliness facilities for the first time in the history of Punjab, he said.

The deputy director said committees had been formed at village level across Punjab, which would ensure cleanliness of sewer lines and streets as well. He said that islam calls cleanliness half of the faith and all citizens bear the responsibility of keeping their surroundings clean.

