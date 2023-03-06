UrduPoint.com

Training Session For Women Prisoners Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A 5-days training session for counseling of women prisoners started at district jail here on Monday.

District and Sessions Judge Khalid Bashir inaugurated the session.

Women would be imparted vocational skills in different trades especially industry related under the supervision of Prof Rabia Khawar, Head of Psychiatry Department, Govt College University, Faisalabad.

The training session has been organized in collaboration with district administration and a NGO Zul-Norain Foundation and Aba-Beel traders.

Jail Superintendent Asgar Ali said the objective of training was to enable womento earn their livelihood and live respectfully in the society after their release from jail.

