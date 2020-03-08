Training session held at Police club by HR&MA deptt

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Human Rights & Minority Affairs Department with the collaboration of Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) organized a one-day training session for police officials at Police Lines Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to handout issued here, the session was started by HR&MA Deputy Secretary Muhammad Yousaf while around 30 officials of different ranks attended it.

HR&MA Deputy Secretary Muhammad Yousaf said professional training to the police was a top priority which would ultimately improve service delivery.

SPO Regional Coordinator Shah Nawaz Khan, Provincial Coordinator Bedari Irum Fatima,Advocate and police officials were also present.