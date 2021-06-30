UrduPoint.com
Training Session Held For Balochistan LEAs On Human Trafficking, Smuggling Of Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:35 PM

Training session held for Balochistan LEAs on human trafficking, smuggling of migrants

A two-day community awareness session for Balochistan law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants was concluded here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A two-day community awareness session for Balochistan law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants was concluded here on Wednesday.

The session was organized by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to deepen the understanding of the on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants and help differentiate between Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants crimes, said a press release.

The sessions on trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants was attended by the law enforcement agencies including Balochistan Police, Federal Investigation Agency, media, academia and civil society organisations.

The sessions also aim to enhance awareness and understanding of the prevention of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act, 2018 and the prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) Act, 2018, enacted in Pakistan and to understand the Human Rights and gender aspect of the laws.

National Programme Officer from UNODC Country Officer Pakistan, Shahida Gillani, Director Anti-Human Smuggling FIA, Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, and Qasim Khan Mandokhail, UNODC Expert delivered their speeches.

The sessions were emphasized upon challenges being faced by LEAs related to combating TIP and SOM crimes.

The speakers stressed the need for effective coordination among relevant law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders including civil society, media and academia to combat human smuggling and trafficking.

