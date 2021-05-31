UrduPoint.com
Training Session Held For College Principals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:26 PM

The Directorate of Colleges here on Monday extended the training to principals for various administrative matters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Colleges here on Monday extended the training to principals for various administrative matters.

Director Colleges Multan division, Dr Fareed Sharif informed the participants about funds usage, induction of CTIs, dengue and Covid related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other issues.

He told them that the Directorate was trying to resolve all the problems being faced by different colleges.

Deputy Director Colleges of Multan, Vehari and Lodhran attended the training held at Govt College for Science.

