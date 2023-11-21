Training session held for enhancing Rescuers’ professional skills

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) District emergency service-Rescue 1122 Tank on Tuesday conducted a training session for its rescuers to further enhance their professional skills.

According to the spokesman of the service, the training course was conducted as per directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Waqas Alam for the rescue personnel of Rescue Station 11 to hone their life skills while dealing with medical emergencies.

He said that training covered a wide-ranging topic and the instructors enlightened the participants as to how to provide best services to victims during emergencies in wake of calamities in a more efficient manner.

The rescuers were also briefed about from various references to acquire expertise for saving lives in medical emergencies.

He hoped the course participants would get the utmost benefit from this session which helped further refine the performance of Rescuers and keep them prepared at all times for timely emergency operations in any form of emergency or natural disasters.

Currently, he said the rescue 1122 service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and its personnel had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.

APP/slm